SEDALIA - Opal Irene Chancellor, 87, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Born February 18, 1933, she was the fourth daughter of Dowl and Carrie (Davis) West.

On August 21, 1948, in Harrison, AR, she was united in marriage to Robert Dale Chancellor. This union was blessed with three children. She and Robert enjoyed 47 years together before he passed away on March 30, 1996.

Opal grew up in Sedalia. She was primarily a homemaker for most of her adult life. In later years, she worked for the Pettis County Juvenile Detention Center.

Opal was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, where she was always willing to assist in the kitchen during various church activities. Her hobbies included gardening, reading, playing cards with friends and family, and helping her husband with construction projects around the farm. She was a great hostess and greatly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. Opal will be remembered as a friendly, caring and patient person.

Surviving are two children, Robert Dowl Chancellor (Debra), of Sedalia, and Brenda Cromley (Ken), of Sedalia; daughter-in-law, Becky Chancellor, of Smithton; eight grandchildren: Michelle Lynn Sherman (Joel), Michael James Chancellor (Christina), Kurt Allen Cromley (Whitney), Stacey Lee Greer (Delan), Steven Kyle Chancellor (Jillayne), Julie Renee Whitaker (Josh), Timothy Richard Chancellor (Jessica), and Bradley Joseph Chancellor; seventeen great-grandchildren, Lane, Chase, Reed, Jackson, Emma, Clay, Josey, Connor, Justin, Lauren, Micaiah, Tayliah, Drennen, Bayler, Harper, Aiden and Madison. She will also be missed by her former co-workers and her many Olsen West friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rick Chancellor; and three sisters, Lois Dotson, Helen Evans and Gladys Biggs.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Rehmer officiating.

Casket bearers will be Michael Chancellor, Joel Sherman, Kurt Cromley, Delan Greer, Steven Chancellor, Tim Chancellor, Bradley Chancellor and Josh Whitaker.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Broadway Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store