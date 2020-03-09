Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasty Lou (Hoehns) Lawson. View Sign Service Information Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel 2843 SE Minnesota Ave Topeka , KS 66605 (785)-266-6700 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Nov. 8, 1933, to Leo and Grace (Payne) Hoehns. She was always proud of her unique place in the family as the only girl with three older brothers and three younger brothers.

Patsy grew up in Smithton, Missouri and graduated from Smithton High School in 1951. On Nov. 2, 1951, she was united in marriage with Charles "Bud" Lawson. Their early married years were spent in Sedalia, Missouri before they moved to Topeka, Kansas in 1958. Bud passed away on April 20, 2010.

Patsy worked for USD 501 in Food Service, retiring in 1993. In retirement, she and Bud enjoyed some travels but the majority of their travels were to grandkids activities and sports events.

She was baptized at an early age in her family church, Lake Creek United Methodist Church, Smithton, Missouri. She and Bud joined the Highland Park United Methodist Church in 1960. She was involved in many activities there, specifically United Methodist Women and Quilters.

Patsy was an excellent seamstress and could sew anything from wedding dresses to clown costumes but the majority of her most recent projects were beautiful handmade quilts!

Patsy is survived by her children, Carla (Tony) Hazen of Topeka; Keith (Beth) Lawson, Dallas, Texas; Kathy (Don) Trotter, Overbrook; Kurt (Beverly) Lawson, Topeka; Cheryl (Eric) Wankum, Merriam and daughter-in-law, Kathy Gilbert - Davis, Tecumseh. "Grandma Lulu" is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three younger brothers, Joe (Roberta) Hoehns, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Thomas "Dude" (Rachel) Hoehns, Knoxville, Iowa; and Jerry (Carol) Hoehns, Smithton, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Wayne, Ed, and Robert; son, Charles "Chuck" Lawson, granddaughter, Bailey Hazen and great-grandson, Barrett Sachs. While her family knows where she will spend eternity, they will all miss her here very much!

A Celebration of Patsy's blessed life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, Highland Park United Methodist Church. She will be interred beside Bud at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka. Patsy will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.

Memorial contributions can be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 2914 S.E Michigan Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66605.

