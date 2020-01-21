Patricia Ann Fullerton, 88, of Excelsior Springs Valley Manor and Rehab Center, passed away on Jan. 19 at Liberty Hospital.

Pat was born March 17, 1931, to Leo and Francesca Schumaker of Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1948, then attended Central Missouri State. In 1952 she was married to Rick Fullerton of Sedalia, where they lived. Their marriage ended in 1971. Pat continued her education at State Fair Community College while working various bookkeeping jobs and managing Maplewood Bible and Book Shop. She was a member of Maplewood Church. She graduated with an Associate of Science in Nursing degree in 1981 and worked at Bothwell Hospital, later earning her B.S. in Nursing from Webster University in 1988. She worked as a nurse in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Illinois until the age of 70.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings, Bernard, Larry, Barbara, and Dorothy.

She is survived by her daughter, Marla Niewiadomski of Leesburg, FL; and son Phil Fullerton (Nancy) of Lawson, MO; three granddaughters, Megan Anderson (Ben) of Kettle Falls, WA; Katie Canipe (Jake) of Marietta, GA; and Kari Elder (Ryan) of Annapolis, MD; and two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Alma Nola Anderson.

Our sincere thanks to Liberty Hospital and Hospice for their compassionate and outstanding care.

A memorial service will be scheduled later in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.