Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 6:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301

SEDALIA - Patricia Ann Gardner, 59, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She was born on July 13, 1959, in Independence, MO, a daughter of Billie Jo Wyatte Sr., and Anna (Schick) Potts. She was baptized into the family of Christ on May 28, 2019, by Pastor Jim Downing of First United Methodist Church in Sedalia.

On May 15, 1987, she was united in marriage to Stevie Allen Gardner, who preceded her in death.

Patty enjoyed planting her garden and tending to all of her beautiful flowers, family gatherings, and playing bingo. But her greatest love was spending time with "her" kids: she laid claim to grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and any other child that happened across her path.

She took great pride in her cooking and crafting, intending to sell the crafts, but more often than not, gifting them to an admirer. She will be remembered, cherished and loved for her kindness and generosity by all who knew her.

She is survived by her mother; her second father, Stanley Potts of Sedalia; two children: Tesa Jenkins (Mike) of Boonville, and Lucas Gardner (Sarah) of Shawnee, KS.; four grandchildren: Fisher and Hunter Jenkins, Finnleigh and Henry Gardner; three brothers: Bill Wyatte (Robin), Timothy Potts (Amy) of Sedalia and Michael Potts (Christene) of Texas, plus many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Visitation will be held at the chapel one hour prior to the service.

