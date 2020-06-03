HUGHESVILLE - Patricia Ann Rieckhoff, 85, of Hughesville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 17, 1935, at her grandmother's home in Sedalia, a daughter of the late E.M. "Dutch" and Mary Henrietta (Knight) Green. On March 6, 1955, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Eldon Eugene Rieckhoff.

She attended Central Missouri State College and worked at Whiteman Air Force Base as a secretary until the birth of their first child. She then dedicated her life to being a wife and mother. She was a meticulous bookkeeper and took care of farm records for her husband and sons.

She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She served on the Pettis County Extension Council, was a 4-H club leader and was involved in many other organizations

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eldon Rieckhoff; three sons, Mark (Stacy) Rieckhoff, of Houstonia, Dwayne (Cindy) Rieckhoff, of Windsor, Paul (Samantha) Rieckhoff, of Hughesville; ten grandchildren Kendra (Brandon) Krapfl, of Moberly, Kaitlin Ann Rieckhoff, of Windsor, Austin Eugene Rieckhoff, of Houstonia, Emalea Rieckhoff, of Memphis, TN, Logan (Rachelle) Rieckhoff, of La Monte, Shane Rieckhoff, of Hughesville, Theodore Rieckhoff, of Windsor, Cody (Alayna) Parrott, of Windsor, Caleb Divine, of Windsor and Lane Divine, of Windsor; two great-grandchildren, Brooke Mary Rieckhoff and Ella Parrott; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sparks, of La Monte; three nieces, Charla (Alvin) Jording, of La Monte, Debbie (Jeff) Brown, of Chattanooga, TN, and LeaAnne (Larry) Bell, of Green Ridge; and two nephews, Gordon (Kay) Sparks, of La Monte and Scott (Kim) Rieckhoff, of Georgetown, TX.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Sue Pace; one niece, Stacy Davis, three brothers-in-law, Wayne Rieckhoff, Charles Sparks and Coleman Pace; and one sister-in-law, Scotty Scotten.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Morse officiating.

Pallbearers will be Austin Rieckhoff, Logan Rieckhoff, Shane Rieckhoff, Theo Rieckhoff, Matt Rieckhoff and Gordon Sparks.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob and Edith Knight, Lester Knight, Scott Rieckhoff, Cody Parrott, Donnie Hitaffer and LeaAnne Bell.

Burial will follow in La Monte Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Show Me Christian Youth Home in care of the funeral home.

