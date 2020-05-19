Patricia J. Kempf
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PILOT GROVE - Patricia J. Kempf, 83, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove, MO.
She was born on August 7, 1936, in Windsor, MO, the daughter of Louis Lee and Goldie (Webb) Braden, who preceded her in death.
On July 15, 1954, in Pilot Grove, MO, she was united in marriage to Lawrence William Kempf, who preceded her in death.
Pat worked as a Registered Nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center for thirty-six years. She enjoyed traveling, fishing at the lake, and shopping. Above all, she loved family gatherings and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Sedalia.
Survivors include five children, Carl Kempf (Marsha), Robert Kempf (Laura), Chris Kempf, James Kempf, and Michael Kempf; one sister, Geneva Hanson; thirteen grandchildren, Jill, Andrew, Joanne, Alisha, Tyler, Kaytlin, Chastity, Samantha, Hannah, Aaron, Angie, Brittany, and Nikki; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alberta Brandkamp and one brother, Donald Lee Braden.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved