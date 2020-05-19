PILOT GROVE - Patricia J. Kempf, 83, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove, MO.

She was born on August 7, 1936, in Windsor, MO, the daughter of Louis Lee and Goldie (Webb) Braden, who preceded her in death.

On July 15, 1954, in Pilot Grove, MO, she was united in marriage to Lawrence William Kempf, who preceded her in death.

Pat worked as a Registered Nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center for thirty-six years. She enjoyed traveling, fishing at the lake, and shopping. Above all, she loved family gatherings and spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Sedalia.

Survivors include five children, Carl Kempf (Marsha), Robert Kempf (Laura), Chris Kempf, James Kempf, and Michael Kempf; one sister, Geneva Hanson; thirteen grandchildren, Jill, Andrew, Joanne, Alisha, Tyler, Kaytlin, Chastity, Samantha, Hannah, Aaron, Angie, Brittany, and Nikki; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alberta Brandkamp and one brother, Donald Lee Braden.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

