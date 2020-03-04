Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jean Felten. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

WARRENSBURG - Patricia Jean Felten, 90, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at The Arbors at Harmony Gardens in Warrensburg surrounded by her family.

She was born March 26, 1929, near Clifton City in Cooper County, a daughter of the late Frank P. and Emma C. (Wittman) Gramlich. On Oct. 14, 1950, in Clifton City, she was married to Lyle L. Felten, who survives.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and attended Sacred Heart Church.

She and her husband of nearly 70 years, enjoyed dancing, traveling and playing Pitch with friends. While their children were young, the family spent vacations camping all over the country. She was a good and selfless mother that always put her family first. One of her greatest joys was spending time on Sunday afternoons at the family farm near Clifton City. She also enjoyed tending her flowers, particularly her roses.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Debra Smith, and her husband, Fred, Cynthia Dick, Kent Felten, all of Sedalia, and Mark Felten, of Wildwood; a sister, Marie Jones, of Sedalia; five grandchildren, Tommy Dick, Paul "P.J." Dick, Lindsey Smith Benson, Jeff Dick and Danielle Felten; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Alan Felten; one brother, Carl Gramlich; and five sisters, Louise Stoecklein, Margaret Schuster, Anna Shugart, Agnes Schuster and Pauline Johnson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Joe Corel presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Prayers of the Rosary will begin at 8:45 a.m. with visitation to follow until service time.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Parish or in care of Heckart Funeral Home.

