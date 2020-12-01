1/1
Patricia Josephine Baker
1943 - 2020
SEDALIA - Patricia Josephine Bahner, 77, of Smithton, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born October 11, 1943, in Sedalia, a daughter of the late Steve and Loretta Catherine Wolf Chmelir. On October 17, 1970, at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, she married Charles D. Bahner, who survives of the home.
Patricia attended grade school in Ionia and was a 1961 graduate of Cole Camp High School. She also attended college at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Patricia worked at Reed Jewelry and then in the Pettis County ASCS office dealing with agricultural subsidies. She attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cole Camp prior to her marriage and then joined St. John's at Bahner and was active with the Altar Society. Patricia was also a member of the Happy Homemakers Club. She enjoyed reading and watching Cardinals. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, Dale Bahner (Stephanie G.) of Sedalia and Matt Bahner (Stephanie J.) of Smithton; two daughters, Sharon Bahuaud (Didier) of Farmington, MI and Brenda Nevels (Adam) of Sedalia; two sisters, Shirley Harms of Green Ridge and Lucille Fitzpatrick of Oklahoma City, OK; and nine grandchildren, Landon Saltsgaver, Austin and Riley Bahner, David, Daniel, Leah and Stephen Nevels, and Brody and Charli Bahner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the St. John Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish with Father David Veit officiating. Pallbearers will be David Harms, Austin Bahner, Daniel Nevels, Jeff Rehmer, Adam Nevels and Gene Arnett. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Bahner. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guestbook from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to St. John's Cemetery in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
08:30 - 05:00 PM
McLaughlin Funeral Chapel
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Chapel of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish
