SEDALIA - Patricia Louise Acklin, 75, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 17, 1944, in Independence, MO, the daughter of Harvey J. and Opal E. (Clark) Acklin, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by a brother, Harvey B. Acklin and his wife, Dorothy, of Ionia, MO; a niece, Lisa Marchese of Clarksdale, MO; three nephews, David Acklin of Erie, IL, Mike Acklin of Mora, MO, and Steve Acklin of Sedalia, MO; and several great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Acklin of Windsor, MO.

Her life was blessed with special friends, Sue Nance of Sedalia; her aide, Becky Burton of La Monte, MO; and Clara "Pete" Jones of Cole Camp, MO.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.

