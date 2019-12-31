Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ann Gooch. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Patsy Ann Gooch, 88, of Sedalia, MO, passed away peacefully with her husband of 66 years by her side on Monday, December 30, 2019.

She was born June 29, 1931, in Copeland, KS, daughter of Della Cecil and Willa Lavena (Davis) Starcher.

Patsy was a graduate of Richmond High School.

On June 6, 1953, in Richmond, MO, she married Frank D. Gooch, who survives of the home.

Patsy was a devoted mother of two children, Rodney Dean and Curtis Dale. In the early years, she worked as a dental assistant and as a clerk in the magistrate court in Richmond. She was active in the PTA, her boys' school activities and was a Boy Scouts scoutmaster.

She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church for over fifty years.

In addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by her son, Rodney Gooch (Kellis), of Waco, TX; daughter-in-law, Vickie Gooch (Kevin), of Bolivar, MO; six grandchildren, Aaron Clark, Micah McDaniel (Ryan), J.D. Gooch, Cara Gooch, Aric Gooch (Emma), and Carissa Baker (J.D.); ten great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Emma Jean Gooch, Barbara Wilson and Betty Starcher.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Curtis Gooch; sister, Norma Jean Starcher; and brothers, Cecil Starcher and Lindell Ray Starcher.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Satterwhite officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date in La Monte Cemetery.

