Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Lou Curran. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Peggy Lou Curran, 87, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

She was born on March 29th, 1932, in Pettis County, MO, the third of four children of Clarence Henry and Gladys Viola (Payne) Williams, who preceded her in death.

In May 1953 she was united in marriage to Don A. Tatman, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1999.

On July 25, 1962, she was united in marriage to John William (Jack) Curran, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2010.

Peggy graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1949, where she was active in Glee Club and Mixed Chorus, Spiz, and Ushering. During this time she sang with Mrs. A.R. Beach's singing scouts. She attended Central Missouri State University, where she sang with the Accapella Choir. She graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, later going back to get her Masters in Education/Curriculum. She gave 30 years of service, teaching in Raytown, Johnson County, KS, and the Sedalia School District.

Sh e was a Charter member of the Sedalia Chorale, belonged to the Helen G. Steele Music Club, volunteered with the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary and was a member of P.E.O, where she was on the Continuing Education Committee, helping women apply for grants to continue their education.

She became a Christian at age 10 so her church has been an integral part of her life - singing in the choir for many years, a teacher in the Sunday School, Vacation Bible School Director, Sunday School Secretary, and working on many committees in the church. She was a member of the East Sedalia Baptist Church.

She not only was a 4-H member but was a 4-H leader and belonged to a Community Extension Club. Her hobbies through the years have been sewing, knitting, bowling, and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Don Tatman and his wife Kathie of Leawood, KS, Kevin Curran and his wife Angela of Kansas City, MO, and Amy Curran of Sedalia, MO; five grandchildren, Bailey Brennan (Scott), Megan Dahm (Garrett), Erin Maniaci (Jason), Tom and Maggie Curran; six great-grandchildren; her brother, C.H. Williams of Sedalia; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses. She also leaves an AFS daughter "Magistrate Elvira Zehetner Gonschoroski" and family of Tamsweg, Austria.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Chaney and Joann Waters.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the chapel.

Urn bearer will be Tom Curran. Honorary bearers will be the Salt and Light Sunday School Class.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Children's Therapy Center or to East Sedalia Baptist Church in care of the funeral chapel. COLUMBIA - Peggy Lou Curran, 87, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.She was born on March 29th, 1932, in Pettis County, MO, the third of four children of Clarence Henry and Gladys Viola (Payne) Williams, who preceded her in death.In May 1953 she was united in marriage to Don A. Tatman, who preceded her in death on April 15, 1999.On July 25, 1962, she was united in marriage to John William (Jack) Curran, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2010.Peggy graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1949, where she was active in Glee Club and Mixed Chorus, Spiz, and Ushering. During this time she sang with Mrs. A.R. Beach's singing scouts. She attended Central Missouri State University, where she sang with the Accapella Choir. She graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, later going back to get her Masters in Education/Curriculum. She gave 30 years of service, teaching in Raytown, Johnson County, KS, and the Sedalia School District.Sh e was a Charter member of the Sedalia Chorale, belonged to the Helen G. Steele Music Club, volunteered with the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxiliary and was a member of P.E.O, where she was on the Continuing Education Committee, helping women apply for grants to continue their education.She became a Christian at age 10 so her church has been an integral part of her life - singing in the choir for many years, a teacher in the Sunday School, Vacation Bible School Director, Sunday School Secretary, and working on many committees in the church. She was a member of the East Sedalia Baptist Church.She not only was a 4-H member but was a 4-H leader and belonged to a Community Extension Club. Her hobbies through the years have been sewing, knitting, bowling, and traveling.She is survived by her children, Don Tatman and his wife Kathie of Leawood, KS, Kevin Curran and his wife Angela of Kansas City, MO, and Amy Curran of Sedalia, MO; five grandchildren, Bailey Brennan (Scott), Megan Dahm (Garrett), Erin Maniaci (Jason), Tom and Maggie Curran; six great-grandchildren; her brother, C.H. Williams of Sedalia; and many nieces, nephews and their spouses. She also leaves an AFS daughter "Magistrate Elvira Zehetner Gonschoroski" and family of Tamsweg, Austria.Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Chaney and Joann Waters.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Smith officiating.The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the chapel.Urn bearer will be Tom Curran. Honorary bearers will be the Salt and Light Sunday School Class.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Children's Therapy Center or to East Sedalia Baptist Church in care of the funeral chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close