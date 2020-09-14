Peggy Ruth Thomas 94, of Syracuse, Missouri departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She was born Feb. 28, 1926, in Kansas City, MO. Peggy was the third of nine children to Joseph Marion Holloway of Blue Lick, MO, and Edith Anne Burkett of Raisin Market, Lincolnshire County, London, England.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her children: Ronald (Tammy) Thomas of Syracuse, MO, Beverly (Buddy) Pardoe of Otterville, MO, David (Karen) Thomas of Syracuse, MO; grandchildren: Brandice Padberg, Amanda McClain, Lee Thomas, Michael Payne, Seth Pardoe, Brittany Doyel, Lorn Thomas; great-grandchildren: Faith McClain, Logan McClain, Barrett Padberg, Connor Padberg, Audrey Thomas, Jasper Thomas, Maddie Jo Payne, Brooks Pardoe, Kilynn Doyel, Carter Thomas, Chase Thomas and Brylee Lavery. Surviving siblings are sisters: Beverly Corollo of Las Vegas, NV, Patricia (Andrew) Hoover of Desert Hot Springs, CA; and brother, David (Estelle) Holloway of Robbinston, ME.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Otis Thomas; great-grandchild, Emmett Matthew Padberg; brothers, James Holloway, Stephen Holloway, William Holloway; and sisters, Amy McMellen and Nancy Pittsinger.

Peggy Ruth Holloway married Lee Otis Thomas on April 28, 1942, in Marshall MO. The couple eventually moved to Blue Island, IL, where their first child, Ronald Lee was born. The family relocated to a farm in Syracuse, MO, where children Beverly Jo and David Lorn joined the family. Peggy worked alongside her husband on the farm.

She enjoyed country life and was an avid gardener with a beautiful yard. She loved working in her immaculately maintained flower beds. Peggy was also an excellent cook who never minded feeding an extra child or two. She provided child care for her grandchildren and some of her great-grandchildren, all of whom she absolutely loved and adored. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Peggy will be remembered as a selfless wife, mother and grandmother who always made time for her family and loved caring for them.

According to her wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Syracuse, where she was a member, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store