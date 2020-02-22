KANSAS CITY - Philip Martin Schlichting, of Sweet Springs, 78, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Saint Luke's in Kansas City. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. The funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Pastor Justin Fasnacht, of New Life Church in Concordia, with Pastor Dutch Boar, of Worship House in Sedalia, and Brad Fogarty, of Armored Outreach in Sweet Springs, will be officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 23, 2020