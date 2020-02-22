SedaliaDemocrat.com

Philip Martin Schlichting

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Martin Schlichting.
Service Information
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home
1002 E. 1st
Concordia, MO
64020
(660)-463-2266
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home
1002 E. 1st
Concordia, MO 64020
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home
1002 E. 1st
Concordia, MO 64020
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KANSAS CITY - Philip Martin Schlichting, of Sweet Springs, 78, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Saint Luke's in Kansas City. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. The funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Pastor Justin Fasnacht, of New Life Church in Concordia, with Pastor Dutch Boar, of Worship House in Sedalia, and Brad Fogarty, of Armored Outreach in Sweet Springs, will be officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sweet Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.