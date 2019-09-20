Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Lawrence Matthews. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sedalia Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

PATTAYA, Thailand - Philip Lawrence Matthews passed away on April 18, 2019, at his home in Pattaya, Thailand. He was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Larry and Mary Grace (Utley) Matthews.

Phil attended Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia where he played football, baseball, and basketball.

He somewhat briefly attended the University of Missouri and then served as a tunnel rat in the Vietnam War.

After the war, he returned to Sedalia and married Judy (Null) and had one son, Richard.

Phil spent most of his working life in the real estate business in Sedalia and on the Lake of the Ozarks, but his real passions were traveling and gambling. He played and won in poker rooms all over the world from Las Vegas to Paris to Cambodia.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Harriet and is survived by his sister Linda, his son Richard and his best friend Kim Arnold.

He didn't want a formal service but his friends are invited to a get together at the Sedalia Country Club from 2 – 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 27.

In lieu of flowers, next time you are in a bar and see a veteran, please buy them a drink. Phil would appreciate that. PATTAYA, Thailand - Philip Lawrence Matthews passed away on April 18, 2019, at his home in Pattaya, Thailand. He was born on Jan. 21, 1946, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Larry and Mary Grace (Utley) Matthews.Phil attended Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia where he played football, baseball, and basketball.He somewhat briefly attended the University of Missouri and then served as a tunnel rat in the Vietnam War.After the war, he returned to Sedalia and married Judy (Null) and had one son, Richard.Phil spent most of his working life in the real estate business in Sedalia and on the Lake of the Ozarks, but his real passions were traveling and gambling. He played and won in poker rooms all over the world from Las Vegas to Paris to Cambodia.Phil was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Harriet and is survived by his sister Linda, his son Richard and his best friend Kim Arnold.He didn't want a formal service but his friends are invited to a get together at the Sedalia Country Club from 2 – 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 27.In lieu of flowers, next time you are in a bar and see a veteran, please buy them a drink. Phil would appreciate that. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close