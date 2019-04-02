Obituary Print Phyllis Kay Bribiesca | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Phyllis Kay Bribiesca, 76, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 30, 1942, in Grandview, MO, a daughter of Roy Robert and Eleanor Jane (Kreeger) Thompson. On November 17, 1993, in Miami, OK, she married Johnny Bribiesca who survives of the home.

Phyllis was a member of the

Survivors include her husband; one daughter, Robyn Bremer (Brett) of Smithton, MO; son-in-law, Ron "Chip" Meyer, of Smithton, MO; five grandchildren, Aleecia Mata, Tyler Harvey, Sheldon Harvey, Jamie Duclion and James Scott Reimers; six great-grandchildren, Gage Mata, Tryce Duclion, Brenner Duclion, Taaron Harvey, Carson Harvey and Titus Harvey; three sisters, Nancy Bacon (Tom) of Collins, MO, Janice Evans of Sedalia, MO, Judy Hollis of Collins, MO; two brothers-in-law, Joe Bribiesca of Auckland, New Zealand and Greg Bribiesca of Apache Junction, AZ and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to both of her parents she was preceded in death by one son, James Stanley Reimers; one daughter, Debi Meyer; one sister, Joyce Floyd.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Heckart Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bothwell PCU, Skilled Nursing and CCU departments, as well as to Drs. Azan and Woolery, for their wonderful care. Funeral Home Heckart Funeral Home

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 3, 2019

