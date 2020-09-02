1/1
Priscilla Alice Yunt
1944 - 2020
SEDALIA - Priscilla Alice Yunt, 76, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
She was born on August 29, 1944, in Sedalia, the daughter of Lee and Ethel (Bostwick) McCoy, who preceded her in death.
Priscilla was the baby girl of a family of twelve children. She worked hard in different factories and she retired from Waterloo Industries. She loved flowers, butterflies, and most of all, her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Prather (Alan) of Sedalia; and Pam Eddy (Joe), of Marshall; one brother, Beryl McCoy of Sedalia; and three grandchildren, Lance Estes, Brandi Eddy, and Brady Eddy.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by ten older siblings, Garland McCoy, Bob McCoy, Alice Carter, Harry McCoy, Eugene McCoy, Roland McCoy, Anita Lothridge, Lee McCoy Jr., Veryl McCoy, and Helen Porter.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
