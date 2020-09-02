SEDALIA - Priscilla Alice Yunt, 76, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

She was born on August 29, 1944, in Sedalia, the daughter of Lee and Ethel (Bostwick) McCoy, who preceded her in death.

Priscilla was the baby girl of a family of twelve children. She worked hard in different factories and she retired from Waterloo Industries. She loved flowers, butterflies, and most of all, her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherri Prather (Alan) of Sedalia; and Pam Eddy (Joe), of Marshall; one brother, Beryl McCoy of Sedalia; and three grandchildren, Lance Estes, Brandi Eddy, and Brady Eddy.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by ten older siblings, Garland McCoy, Bob McCoy, Alice Carter, Harry McCoy, Eugene McCoy, Roland McCoy, Anita Lothridge, Lee McCoy Jr., Veryl McCoy, and Helen Porter.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

