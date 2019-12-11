WARRENSBURG - Randy Allen Sundy, 67, of Tipton, Missouri, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He was born Dec. 9, 1951, in Big Spring. Randy served in the United States Army for two years and had worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 41 years. He loved to hunt and was his own taxidermist.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sundy; two brothers, Steve Sundy and Mark Sundy; and one sister, Rita Faulkner and husband, Gary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Pauline Sundy; and two sisters, Sherri Gail Sundy and Linda Kay Sundy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 12, 2019