SEDALIA - Randy Joe Thompson, 62, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1957, in Jefferson City, MO, a son of Kenneth and Irene (Gray) Thompson. On Jan. 17, 1987, in Columbia, MO, he married Jennifer Dillon, who preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 2014.
Randy worked for several years as a welder for Custom Mufflers in Columbia, MO, and then later at Maxion Wheels in Sedalia. He enjoyed tinkering with RC Cars, fishing and woodworking.
Survivors include four children, Barry Thompson, of Webb City, MO, Jeremy Thompson (Lindsey) of Oronogo, MO, Chelsea Furr (Brandon) of Sedalia, MO, Kyle Thompson and fiancé Molly of Topeka, KS; seven grandchildren; one sister, Joy Meister of Arizona and his two dogs Sammie and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.
Entombment will be held at the Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 13, 2020