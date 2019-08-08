Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Eldon Kendrick. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 1:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Ray Eldon Kendrick, 84, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

He was born on March 20, 1935, in Green Ridge, MO the son of Ray Earl and Ruth Marie (Tavener) Kendrick, who preceded him in death.

On May 2, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Loretta Grinstead, who survives of the home.

Ray was employed for forty-five years at J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Company where he met his wife, Loretta. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching the baseball games and NASCAR truck and NHRA drag racing. Ray especially enjoyed working on his collection of street rods and showing them at car shows. He won many trophies and made many lasting friendships.

Besides his wife of fifty-five years, he is survived by several cousins, namely Cathy (Buchanan) Labadie of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dean Buchanan of Olathe, KS; three brother-in-laws, Larry Grinstead (Joyce) of Sedalia, Jon Grinstead (Karen) of Foristell, MO, and Richard Grinstead and his companion Elaine of Walnut Creek, CA; a special niece, Stacy Moore (Richard) of Sedalia,; and many friends, namely Keith Daleen (Peggy) and Robert "Corky" Long (Mary Ann), both of Sedalia.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO, with Father Joe Corel officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Perks, Crossroads Hospice, or Parkinson's Research Foundation in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

