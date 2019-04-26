Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Duwayne Widel. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Blackwater School Funeral service 6:30 PM Blackwater School Send Flowers Obituary

COLE CAMP - Raymond Duwayne Widel, 85, of Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Blackwater, MO, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. He was born on October 27, 1933, in Blackwater, MO the son of AR Widel and Kathryn (Bouleware) Widel, who preceded him in death.

On March 26, 1953, in Crawford, NE, he was united in marriage to Mildred Vada Nation, who survives of the home.

Raymond was a life long resident of Blackwater, MO. He owned and operated Widel Construction based out of Blackwater for over 40 years. Ray was a man of great faith and serving God was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid rock collector. Ray never met a stranger and always made everyone feel loved.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Ronnie Widel and his wife Caleena of Green Ridge, MO, Renita Silvers and her husband Ron of Warrensburg, MO, Randy Widel and his wife Nancy of Boonville, MO, and Sandy Schibi and her husband Rick of Sedalia, MO; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Widel of Blackwater, MO; 17 grandchildren, Wesley Segar (Amber), Andrea Stevens, Brandi Cole (Scott), Shawn Widel (Jill), Krystal Boersma (Dan), Ryan Widel (Judy), Brent Schibi (Julie), Kathryn Hillix (Michael), Callie Sitton (Heath), Alexandra Hombs (Trevan), Phoebe Bergeson (Brad), Anna Hall (Gavin), Aron Widel, Leah Widel, Anthony Widel, Sophie Widel, Josie Widel; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Widel and his wife Barbara of Boonville, MO; a sister Joy Widel of Guthrie, OK.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bob Widel; a granddaughter, Olivia Widel; and a great-grandson Elijah Sitton.

A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Blackwater School with Brad Holman and Jon Knochenmus officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at Blackwater School.

A private family burial will be at Lamine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wesley Segar, Shawn Widel, Ryan Widel, Brent Schibi, Aron Widel, Anthony Widel, Scott Cole.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. COLE CAMP - Raymond Duwayne Widel, 85, of Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Blackwater, MO, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. He was born on October 27, 1933, in Blackwater, MO the son of AR Widel and Kathryn (Bouleware) Widel, who preceded him in death.On March 26, 1953, in Crawford, NE, he was united in marriage to Mildred Vada Nation, who survives of the home.Raymond was a life long resident of Blackwater, MO. He owned and operated Widel Construction based out of Blackwater for over 40 years. Ray was a man of great faith and serving God was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid rock collector. Ray never met a stranger and always made everyone feel loved.In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, Ronnie Widel and his wife Caleena of Green Ridge, MO, Renita Silvers and her husband Ron of Warrensburg, MO, Randy Widel and his wife Nancy of Boonville, MO, and Sandy Schibi and her husband Rick of Sedalia, MO; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Widel of Blackwater, MO; 17 grandchildren, Wesley Segar (Amber), Andrea Stevens, Brandi Cole (Scott), Shawn Widel (Jill), Krystal Boersma (Dan), Ryan Widel (Judy), Brent Schibi (Julie), Kathryn Hillix (Michael), Callie Sitton (Heath), Alexandra Hombs (Trevan), Phoebe Bergeson (Brad), Anna Hall (Gavin), Aron Widel, Leah Widel, Anthony Widel, Sophie Widel, Josie Widel; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Widel and his wife Barbara of Boonville, MO; a sister Joy Widel of Guthrie, OK.He was preceded in death by a son, Bob Widel; a granddaughter, Olivia Widel; and a great-grandson Elijah Sitton.A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Blackwater School with Brad Holman and Jon Knochenmus officiating.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at Blackwater School.A private family burial will be at Lamine Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Wesley Segar, Shawn Widel, Ryan Widel, Brent Schibi, Aron Widel, Anthony Widel, Scott Cole.Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close