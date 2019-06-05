Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Garfield "Gary" Potter. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 26, 1945, in Pettis County, son of Samuel and Lela (Chancey) Potter.

On May 15, 1966, in Sedalia, he married Dian M. (Aldrich), who preceded him in death on November 9, 2016.

Gary served for over twenty years in the U.S. Army. He was a farmer and owned a trucking company, Potter Logistics. He had a college degree in chemical engineering. Gary enjoyed raising his cattle and collecting comic books. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin Potter (Kimberly), of Eudora, KS, and Kelly Potter (Billie), of Otterville; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Steve Potter Jr., John Potter and William Potter; and a sister, Caroline Ingram.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Honorary bearers will be Cody Potter, Kelby Potter, Logan Deshazer, Dylan Potter, Duncan Jeffress and Delbie Ehlers.

Burial will be at a later date at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

