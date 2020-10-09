1/1
Rebecca Suzanne "Becca" Stevenson Pattillo
1978-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FULTON - After a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Rebecca (Becca) Suzanne Stevenson Pattillo, 42, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home in Fulton.
Becca was born on March 21, 1978, to her parents Mark M. Stevenson and Clydia J. (Smith) Stevenson in Columbia, MO. She married James C. Pattillo on December 31, 2017, in Columbia. He survives her. She is also survived by her four daughters Ellie Clapp (Oliver Schuck), Zoe Honovi, Brigid Hollands, and Taylor Pattillo, her step-son, Alex Pattillo, her mother, C. Joy (Stevenson) Honovi, her father, Mark M. Stevenson (Carol), her 4 siblings Nancy E. Stevenson Wright, George J. Stevenson, Bartley M. Stevenson, Johnathan M. Stevenson, step-sister Natalia Catlett, step-brother Rich Catlett (Melissa), several nieces and one grandson, Levi Vincent Schuck. She is preceded in death by her brother, David G. Stevenson, and sister-in-law, Candace A. Stevenson. Becca was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Becca loved life. She always enjoyed a good campout and floating down the river with her friends. Becca was self-taught in a variety of crafts and arts. She was also an excellent cook and loved being outdoors. We would often find her among her many flowers and other plants, weeding, feeding, and trimming. Of all the things that Becca loved, she loved her four daughters the most.
Becca's family would like to thank Boone Hospital Home Care & Hospice as well as Heartland Cremation & Burial Society for the kind and sensitive care and services they provided. They would also like to thank all the family members and friends who helped take care of Becca and her children during her illness.
Private services will be held on Saturday, Oct 10. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to give a donation to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved