SEDALIA - Rex Hadley Moon, 54, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.

Rex was born Nov. 6, 1965, in Kansas City, MO, a son of Earl Dean and Loretta June (Hedrick) Moon.

He was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. Rex enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, drawing, fixing anything mechanical, woodworking and helping his fellow neighbors any chance he could.

Survivors include his mother, Loretta Moon, of Sedalia, MO; one daughter, Megan Moon of Jefferson City, MO; two granddaughters, Tyla and Jayla Moon; four sisters, Mary Lou Hurt of Boonville, MO, Sylvia Perriguey of Sedalia, MO, Trish Moon of Hermosa Beach, CA, Bren McNamar of Chandler, AZ; two brothers, Vaughn Moon and Michael Moon both of Sedalia, MO; four nieces, Makessian Morgan, Angel Bradley, Kellina Templeton, Loretta Marie Moon; three nephews, Alec Phillips, Jacob Moon and Richard Beaulieu; and five great-nephews, Tristan Barlow, Joshua Morgan, Jr., Abel Barlow III, Beau Bradley, Jesse Bradley; two great-nieces, Madison Maupins and Lovelynn Barlow.

Rex was preceded in death by his father Earl Dean Moon, one son, Chadwick Moon and one nephew, Abel Barlow, Jr.

Services will be held at a later date.

