Richard B. Schultz
SEDALIA - Richard B. Schultz, 62, of Sedalia, passed away October 13, 2020.
He was born January 10, 1958, to Richard Joseph Southard and Barbara Ann Schultz. Richard was united in marriage on August 12, 1989, to Lisa Heyer.
Richard enjoyed CB radio, going to races, and the Chiefs. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He worked at Schultz Wrecking Service, Walmart in Versailles and McGee Landscaping.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Ricky Schultz; and his grandchildren, Jerry and Kaitlyn of the home, brothers James Shipp (Betty), Gary Burford, and sisters Sherri Meyer (Mike) and Stacey Knight Jones (Donnie).
He is preceded in death by his parents, great-grandparents B.B. and Viola Hutchinson and his daughter, Shawna Ivy.
No services are planned at this time.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
