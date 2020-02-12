Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Richard Dee Kunze, 83, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

He was born on February 22, 1936, in Marshall, MO, the son of Wilburn H. and Charlena (Robbins) Kunze, who preceded him in death.

On January 1, 1984, in Lake of the Ozarks, MO, he was united in marriage to Una Faye Dawson, who resides in the home.

Richard was a farmer who farmed in both Saline County and Sedalia most of his life. He graduated from Marshall High School and attended Central Missouri State University at Warrensburg and Boseman College, Montana. He enjoyed raising horses, trail rides, and hunting. He and Faye belonged to Good Sam's Travel Club and enjoyed traveling across several states together. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church.

In addition to his wife, Faye, survivors include two daughters, Sherry Youngblood (Keith) of Alaska, and Karel Vogelsmeier (Alan) of Concordia, MO; three step-children, Kathleen Dawson Marsh of Warsaw, MO, Michael Bruce Dawson of Sedalia, MO, and Lisa Dawson Swailes (Todd) of Overland Park, KS; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Miller of Colorado.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Randleman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Adrin Marsh, Alan Swailes, Austin Swailes, Andrew Swailes, Nicholas Dawson, Slim Hayes, Logan Estes, Josiah Krause.

Honorary bearers will be Charles Merk, Dr. and Mrs. Doug Kiburz, Nick Virus, Dakota Sullivan.

