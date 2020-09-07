SEDALIA - Richard Dixon, 69, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on October 14, 1950, in Jamesport, MO, a son of Clinton Dixon and Vera Parkhurst. On December 19, 1968, in Marshall, MO, he married Mary Zimmerschied, who survives of the home.

Richard worked at Alcan Cable for 29 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors with his family and friends. Richard loved spending time with his family and having them together anytime they could, especially for fish fries. Richard also enjoyed being able to watch his children and grandchildren play sports, attending as many of their games as possible. He was a Kansas City Chiefs, Royals and Missouri Tigers fan.

Survivors include his wife Mary of 51 years; two sons, Tony Dixon (Penny) of Sedalia, Brad Dixon (Meghan) of Green Ridge; one daughter, Carmen Gerke of Belton; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Gladys Loe; his grandfather, Sherman Dixon; and a son-in-law, Kevin Gerke.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the First Christian Church with Rev. Dr. Chad McMullin officiating.

If you plan to attend the celebration of life service for Richard the church and the family asks that you wear a mask.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

A private family inurnment will be held at a later time at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store