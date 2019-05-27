Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Cooper. View Sign Service Information Konantz-Warden Funeral Home 1301 Gulf St Lamar , MO 64759 (417)-682-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

October 16, 1931 – May 24, 2019

Richard Eugene Cooper, 87, passed away May 24, 2019.

He was born October 16, 1931, in Liberal, Missouri, to Elsie Mae (Swigart) Cooper and Evan Ellis Cooper. Richard attended school in Liberal, graduating in 1949.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. He attended control tower training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was later stationed in Limestone, Maine, and Japan. He served four years in the Air Force which included serving his country during the Korean War.

Upon his return from military service, Richard pursued his education. He began his college career at Pittsburg State Teacher's College then finished at Kansas State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He was a proud KSU alumnus and an avid supporter of KSU athletics. Richard earned a Master of Science degree from Central Missouri State University in 1966.

On August 25, 1957, Richard married his first love, Gayle Elaine Shearburn, at the Christian Church in Bronaugh, Missouri. Richard and Gayle both accepted teaching positions in Sedalia, Missouri, where they raised their family. They had three children. Jay Cooper resides in Sedalia, Missouri. Eric Cooper and wife Becky reside in Mountain Grove, Missouri and have three children: Alexis Cooper, Bailey Harrington (Jeremiah) and Carson Cooper. Allison Cooper and husband Mark Miller reside in Goodfield, Illinois and have three children: Geoffrey, Gabriella and Samuel. Richard has two great-grandsons, Lucas and Ruben Harrington, and a great-granddaughter on the way. Gayle passed away on November 5, 1985.

Richard married his second love, Ella Mae McKee on July 23, 1988, and was welcomed into her family including her three daughters. Diana Buechle and husband Keith reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and have a daughter Courtney. Karen Little and husband Rod reside in Dayton, Virginia and have two children: Seth Little and Kyla Baughman (husband Joshua and daughter Kennedy). Rhonda McKee resides in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Richard had a passion for both broadcasting and education. He enjoyed a lengthy career in television and radio broadcasting. He spent most of his broadcasting career at KMOS TV when it was the local CBS affiliate in Sedalia. He worked for several years at KDRO radio and KSIS radio both in Sedalia. He was still working for the local newspaper in Lamar, Missouri, at the time of his death. He taught at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, from 1962 to 1992. Richard authored three books.

• Hunting? Don't Forget the Toilet Paper! A Guide to Successful Hunting, co-authored with Don Lamm Jr.

• Hickory Bob; The Bob Harmon Story

• Josie – A Young Girl Coming of Age in Nazi Europe.

Richard had a lifelong love of tennis and enjoyed both playing and watching the sport. His idols included Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall both of whom he had the privilege of interviewing in 1984. He was able to fulfill his dream of attending Wimbledon in 1996 and 2000.

Richard enjoyed hunting upland game birds and the camaraderie of hunting trips with his dear friends and his sons. Richard was so pleased to be able to go on hunting trips with his grandson, Carson. As an avid photographer all of his life, Richard enjoyed documenting hunting trips and the many other trips he took throughout his life.

Richard served for several years on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Sedalia. He remained active in the Missouri Retired Teachers Association until the time of his death focusing his efforts on legislative concerns.

Richard remained a member of First Christian Church in Sedalia and attended regularly at First Baptist Church in Lamar.

A funeral service will be held 10 A.M. Thursday, May 30 at The Konantz Warden Funeral Home in Lamar, MO. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 P.M. Burial will be at the Worsley Cemetery near Bronaugh, MO.

The family has suggested that memorial gifts be given to the Worsley Cemetery. Condolences may be left at October 16, 1931 – May 24, 2019Richard Eugene Cooper, 87, passed away May 24, 2019.He was born October 16, 1931, in Liberal, Missouri, to Elsie Mae (Swigart) Cooper and Evan Ellis Cooper. Richard attended school in Liberal, graduating in 1949.He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. He attended control tower training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was later stationed in Limestone, Maine, and Japan. He served four years in the Air Force which included serving his country during the Korean War.Upon his return from military service, Richard pursued his education. He began his college career at Pittsburg State Teacher's College then finished at Kansas State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He was a proud KSU alumnus and an avid supporter of KSU athletics. Richard earned a Master of Science degree from Central Missouri State University in 1966.On August 25, 1957, Richard married his first love, Gayle Elaine Shearburn, at the Christian Church in Bronaugh, Missouri. Richard and Gayle both accepted teaching positions in Sedalia, Missouri, where they raised their family. They had three children. Jay Cooper resides in Sedalia, Missouri. Eric Cooper and wife Becky reside in Mountain Grove, Missouri and have three children: Alexis Cooper, Bailey Harrington (Jeremiah) and Carson Cooper. Allison Cooper and husband Mark Miller reside in Goodfield, Illinois and have three children: Geoffrey, Gabriella and Samuel. Richard has two great-grandsons, Lucas and Ruben Harrington, and a great-granddaughter on the way. Gayle passed away on November 5, 1985.Richard married his second love, Ella Mae McKee on July 23, 1988, and was welcomed into her family including her three daughters. Diana Buechle and husband Keith reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and have a daughter Courtney. Karen Little and husband Rod reside in Dayton, Virginia and have two children: Seth Little and Kyla Baughman (husband Joshua and daughter Kennedy). Rhonda McKee resides in Warrensburg, Missouri.Richard had a passion for both broadcasting and education. He enjoyed a lengthy career in television and radio broadcasting. He spent most of his broadcasting career at KMOS TV when it was the local CBS affiliate in Sedalia. He worked for several years at KDRO radio and KSIS radio both in Sedalia. He was still working for the local newspaper in Lamar, Missouri, at the time of his death. He taught at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, from 1962 to 1992. Richard authored three books.• Hunting? Don't Forget the Toilet Paper! A Guide to Successful Hunting, co-authored with Don Lamm Jr.• Hickory Bob; The Bob Harmon Story• Josie – A Young Girl Coming of Age in Nazi Europe.Richard had a lifelong love of tennis and enjoyed both playing and watching the sport. His idols included Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall both of whom he had the privilege of interviewing in 1984. He was able to fulfill his dream of attending Wimbledon in 1996 and 2000.Richard enjoyed hunting upland game birds and the camaraderie of hunting trips with his dear friends and his sons. Richard was so pleased to be able to go on hunting trips with his grandson, Carson. As an avid photographer all of his life, Richard enjoyed documenting hunting trips and the many other trips he took throughout his life.Richard served for several years on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Sedalia. He remained active in the Missouri Retired Teachers Association until the time of his death focusing his efforts on legislative concerns.Richard remained a member of First Christian Church in Sedalia and attended regularly at First Baptist Church in Lamar.A funeral service will be held 10 A.M. Thursday, May 30 at The Konantz Warden Funeral Home in Lamar, MO. There will be a visitation Wednesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 P.M. Burial will be at the Worsley Cemetery near Bronaugh, MO.The family has suggested that memorial gifts be given to the Worsley Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.konantzwarden.com. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close