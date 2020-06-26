WARRENSBURG - Richard Joseph "Dick" Kraus, 87, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.

Born February 20, 1933, in Cooper County, MO, a son of the late Walter and Martha I. Esser Kraus. On September 26, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Glasgow, he married Hermina "Mimi" Hanke Kraus, who survives of the home.

Dick was raised and educated in Pilot Grove and was a graduate of Pilot Grove High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Dick worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone and later AT&T until his retirement.

He was a lifelong Catholic and attended St. Patrick's in Sedalia. He was very active in the church, having served numerous times on the church council and was co-chairman of the Worship and Spiritual Commission for many years.

Dick was a life member of VFW Post 2591 and served many years on the Honors Detail and helped work the weekly Bingo games for the post. He was also a member of Voiture 333 40&8 and a life member of the NRA. He was known for his gardening abilities and being a good steward of the land and sharing its produce. He enjoyed watching things grow and feeding the birds. He was an avid Cardinals baseball and Missouri Tigers fan. His hobbies included woodworking and collecting telephone insulators.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Karen M. Simon (Wayne) of La Monte; a son Rick Kraus (Irene) of Marshall; a sister Trudy Knight of Sedalia; and a grandson, Matthew W. Kraus (Kati) of Fenton, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tom Kraus; and sisters Amy Vienhage and Julia Fischer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father David Veit officiating. Those attending the services are kindly asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S Army and VFW Post 2591.

Pallbearers will Dr. Becky Fischer, Tim Karigan, Dr. Lewis Bybee, D.V.M., Alan Vienhage, Russell Bonen and Aaron Warner. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Fulton, Kenny Lammers, Mark Bergmann, Billy Breshears, Brad Snurr, Bobby Salmon and members of Voiture 333 40&8.

Prayers of the rosary will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, followed by a service by Voiture 333 40&8. Visitation will follow until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Voiture 333 40&8 or the Veterans Assistance League in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

