SEDALIA - Richard Milton Durrill, 93, of La Monte, MO, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.
He was born on January 1, 1927, in Green Ridge, MO, the son of Walter Vest and Dora Marie (Nolte) Durrill, who preceded him in death.
On December 14, 1967, in Sanata, Mexico, he was united in marriage to Treasure Elaine Hill, who resides in the home.
Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sedalia. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a quality control specialist in the Aerospace industry as a civilian for the department of defense. Richard enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and going to baseball games.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Nancy Buchanan of Sacramento, CA, Richard A. Durrill of Stockton, CA, Wendy Durrill of Sacramento, CA, and Terri Cummings of Sacramento, CA; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Antioch Baptist Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 29, 2020