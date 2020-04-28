Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Milton Durrill. View Sign Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on January 1, 1927, in Green Ridge, MO, the son of Walter Vest and Dora Marie (Nolte) Durrill, who preceded him in death.

On December 14, 1967, in Sanata, Mexico, he was united in marriage to Treasure Elaine Hill, who resides in the home.

Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sedalia. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a quality control specialist in the Aerospace industry as a civilian for the department of defense. Richard enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and going to baseball games.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Nancy Buchanan of Sacramento, CA, Richard A. Durrill of Stockton, CA, Wendy Durrill of Sacramento, CA, and Terri Cummings of Sacramento, CA; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Antioch Baptist Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO. SEDALIA - Richard Milton Durrill, 93, of La Monte, MO, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia, MO.He was born on January 1, 1927, in Green Ridge, MO, the son of Walter Vest and Dora Marie (Nolte) Durrill, who preceded him in death.On December 14, 1967, in Sanata, Mexico, he was united in marriage to Treasure Elaine Hill, who resides in the home.Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sedalia. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a quality control specialist in the Aerospace industry as a civilian for the department of defense. Richard enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and going to baseball games.In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Nancy Buchanan of Sacramento, CA, Richard A. Durrill of Stockton, CA, Wendy Durrill of Sacramento, CA, and Terri Cummings of Sacramento, CA; and eight grandchildren.Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.Burial will be at Antioch Baptist Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close