LINDALE, Texas - Richard Neil Summers, 73, of Lindale, Texas, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Lindale, Texas. Funeral service will be at noon Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church in Sedalia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
