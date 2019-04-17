Obituary Print Rick Z. Williams (1955 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

MARSHALL - Rick Z. Williams, 63, of Malta Bend, MO, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Rev. Jerry Curry officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery in rural Sedalia, MO. Memorials may be made to Victory Christian Fellowship in Waverly or Malta Bend High School Scholarship Fund.

Born April 26, 1955, in Fort Eustis, VA, he was the son of the late Eldon Williams and Norma Rhoads Williams, who survives of Sedalia. Rick was a 1973 graduate of Smithton High School, was a member of the National Honor Society and public speaking team, then attended Central Missouri State University.

On December 4, 1977, he married Sue Arwood who survives of the home. Rick lived in Malta Bend the last 40 years, worked for Wilson Foods in Marshall, and was owner and operator of Sailor's Market in Malta Bend. As a young man, Rick enjoyed riding horses, later in life had a passion for dealing in antiques, and was a people person and Christian man.

