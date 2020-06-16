SEDALIA - Rita Marie Bendl, 97, of Sedalia, Missouri, formerly of Knob Noster, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Sedalia.
Rita was born October 5, 1922, in Chenault, Kentucky; the daughter of Charles Lucien Manning and Margaret (Stallman) Manning. She graduated from Flaherty High School in Kentucky. Shortly following, in 1943, she enlisted in the United States Navy. Rita was united in marriage to Reinhold Charles "R. C." Bendl on March 23, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Base in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her husband's career took the couple all over the world. The couple moved to the Warrensburg/Knob Noster area in 1981.
For the past three years, Rita had resided at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Sedalia. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg. She enjoyed crafts, notably stained glass and sewing. She also loved tending to her flowers, yard and garden. She was also an excellent cook, known for her pies.
Survivors include two daughters: Debbie Foffel (Dan) of Knob Noster, MO and Beverly Chapman of McFall, MO; son: Reinhold Charles "Butch" Bendl Jr. (Martha) of Henrico, VA; two grandchildren: Sean (Renee) of Austin, TX and Ryan Foffel of Knob Noster, MO; a great-granddaughter: McKenna Lowrey and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Bill Chapman; four brothers: Joe, C.L., Maurice and Bill Manning; and two grandchildren: Charlotte Lowrey and Robbie Lowrey.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg with Father Joe Bathke, C.PP.S., officiating.
Interment will follow at the Knob Noster Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Warrensburg V.F.W., Post 2513; American Legion, Post 131 and United States Navy Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. `
Contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
Rita was born October 5, 1922, in Chenault, Kentucky; the daughter of Charles Lucien Manning and Margaret (Stallman) Manning. She graduated from Flaherty High School in Kentucky. Shortly following, in 1943, she enlisted in the United States Navy. Rita was united in marriage to Reinhold Charles "R. C." Bendl on March 23, 1946, at the U.S. Naval Base in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her husband's career took the couple all over the world. The couple moved to the Warrensburg/Knob Noster area in 1981.
For the past three years, Rita had resided at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Sedalia. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg. She enjoyed crafts, notably stained glass and sewing. She also loved tending to her flowers, yard and garden. She was also an excellent cook, known for her pies.
Survivors include two daughters: Debbie Foffel (Dan) of Knob Noster, MO and Beverly Chapman of McFall, MO; son: Reinhold Charles "Butch" Bendl Jr. (Martha) of Henrico, VA; two grandchildren: Sean (Renee) of Austin, TX and Ryan Foffel of Knob Noster, MO; a great-granddaughter: McKenna Lowrey and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Bill Chapman; four brothers: Joe, C.L., Maurice and Bill Manning; and two grandchildren: Charlotte Lowrey and Robbie Lowrey.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warrensburg with Father Joe Bathke, C.PP.S., officiating.
Interment will follow at the Knob Noster Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Warrensburg V.F.W., Post 2513; American Legion, Post 131 and United States Navy Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. `
Contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.