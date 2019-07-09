SEDALIA - Robbie Withers died tragically on July 4, 2019, in Sedalia, Missouri. He was born on April 10, 2000, son of David H. and Dianne (Behen) Withers.
Robbie enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He attended Sacred Heart School beginning in kindergarten and graduated in 2018. He was very fond of the time spent within the halls of the school with his friends.
Robbie worked at 10th & Thompson Car Wash and Culligan of West Central Missouri. He especially enjoyed the comradery he shared with fellow employees at both places.
Robbie is survived by his parents, and brother Ralph "Eddie" Withers of the home; his maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Behen of Sedalia; his uncles Paul Withers, Hughesville; Pat Behen and Larry Archer of Jefferson City; Joe Behen of Kansas City; Doug Rundlett and Bill Chapman of Sedalia; his aunts Rosemary Rundlett and Melody Chapman of Sedalia; Kathy Archer and Robyn Behen of Jefferson City and Karen Behen of Kansas City. He is also survived by cousins: Julie (Brian) Jaekel, John (Carrie) Withers, Justin (Ashlea) Withers; Beth (David) Gerke; Adam (Michelle) Archer; Jeremy Behen; Samantha and Mikaelee Behen; Tyler, Austin and Logan Jaekel; Abby and Morgan Withers; and Ayden Lutjen. As well as friends too numerous to count.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Genevieve Withers, maternal grandfather, Robert Behen and his uncle, Gary J. Withers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church by Fr. Mark Miller, C.P.P.S. Family will receive friends at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, July 10 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Sacred Heart School in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on July 10, 2019