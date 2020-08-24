1/1
Robert A. Hayes

SEDALIA - Robert A. Hayes, 84, of Green Ridge, MO, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia, MO.
He was born on January 18, 1936, in Sedalia, the son of Charles Ross and Bertha (Moore) Hayes, who preceded him in death.
On October 16, 1954, in Olathe, KS, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth R. Baslee, who survives of the home.
Bob worked for the Kansas City Terminal Railway for many years, starting as an apprentice and retiring as a carman. He enjoyed jukeboxes and playing the guitar. Bob played lead guitar and sang in a band for decades, the Country Ordaras. Bob was quite a carpenter, adding an additional home for Betty Rose to sell antiques and teach art classes, a garage, and a large house addition to their homestead in Green Ridge. He also designed and built a rock waterfall and koi pond on their property. Bob restored a 1947 Ford convertible and everything he touched to its original glory.
In addition to his wife of sixty-five years, survivors include his daughter Cindy Kay Wilcher and her husband Norman of Warrensburg, MO, and son Rick Hayes and Barbara King of Green Ridge, MO; six grandchildren, Lisa (Scott), Steve, Becky (Jimmy), Robert (Jessica), Heather (Patrick), and Minde; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Hazel, C.R., Howard, Neil, and Gene Hayes.
A memorial graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Hickory Point Cemetery, Green Ridge, MO, with Rev. Regina Hicks officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Windsor Assembly Of God Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
