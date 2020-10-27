NAPLES, Fla. - Robert Arthur Turner, 38, of Naples, passed away October 22, 2020.
Born in Naples, he was the son of Mark Turner and Mary Bucel along with step-father, Daryle Bucel. A graduate of Gulf Coast High School, class of 2001. Robbie created custom fishing rods at Surf & Turf Custom for over 20 years. He also worked in the bakery at Wynn's Market for 20 years.
Robbie was an avid outdoorsman in the field and on the water. His true passion was turkey hunting. He always said there was nothing better than a big, strutting turkey gobbling from the roost. He was a master, custom fishing rod builder and passionate family man. The only thing he loved more than being outdoors was spending time with his wife, kids and family.
Robbie is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 14 years, Ashley; his children, Nash and Emerson Turner; his sisters, Georgia Bucel; Katherine (Christopher) Sutherland; stepsister, Ashley (Jake) Ismert; grandmother, Trudy Hendry, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Ocean Church, 22100 S. Tamiami Trail, Estero, FL, 33928.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3306 Green Ridge Rd., Sedalia, MO. Immediately following, family and friends are encouraged and welcome to Circle T Ranch, 28796 Hwy AA, Green Ridge, MO 65332 for a celebratory luncheon.
Memorial contributions can be made to the following Venmo account: @RobbieAshley-Turner or GoFundMe account at gf.me/u/y5zuat. For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com.
Local arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.