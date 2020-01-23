Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Chaffin. View Sign Service Information Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home - Warrensburg 617 N. Maguire St. Warrensburg , MO 64093 (660)-747-9114 Send Flowers Obituary



Bob was born in Las Vegas, where he lived until 1947 when he moved to San Fernando, California, where he graduated high school. He joined the Army during the Korean Conflict working as a mechanic and later as an instructor on tank transmissions in Germany. Returning to the states and civilian life in the 1960s, Bob settled in the Santa Clarita area of Southern California and in 1970 he and his family moved to Knob Noster.

He worked for Jerry Talley Motors in Warrensburg for 25 years as the manager of the body shop. Retiring from Ford, Bob went to work at Food-4-Less in Sedalia in the bakery department, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Bob also worked for the Knob Noster School District as a bus driver for several years, a job he loved!

He worked hard his whole life, was very well respected and never met a stranger. Without a doubt, he led a very interesting life, which he would gladly share if you had a minute to spare! He loved to spend time at the library in Knob Noster where his beloved wife LaDonna worked for many years. Bob also liked to drive the back roads. He knew where every road led and who lived where, literally a human GPS.

Bob is survived by his sons: Robert (Kathy) Chaffin of Littleton, Colorado, Randall (Tammy) Chaffin of Crocker, Missouri, John (Janice) Chaffin, of Warrensburg, Scott (Dana) Chaffin of Knob Noster, Daniel (Kim) Chaffin of Windsor, son-in-law Rick Wilson (Pamela Sue) of Canton, Ohio, and daughter-in-law Sheri Conrad Chaffin of Burns, Tennessee, along with multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, LaDonna Lee Chaffin; his only daughter, Pamela Sue Wilson of Canton, Ohio; a grandson, Jared Lee Chaffin of Crocker, Missouri; his siblings, Lawrence Chaffin of Bullhead City, Arkansas and Frances

Bob will be laid to rest in Glenwood, Iowa, where there will be a private ceremony.

Smith of Delta, Utah; and his parents, Charles Walter Chaffin and Dortha Black Chaffin.

