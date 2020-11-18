SEDALIA - Robert David Puckett Jr., 63, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 15, 1957, in Green County, IN, the son of Robert D. Puckett Sr. and Curtis and Inda Lee (Foulkes) Mitchell, who preceded him in death.

On June 2, 1995, in Kansas City, KS, he was united in marriage to Sharon Puckett, who resides in the home.

David attended college at Long Beach City College, CA, where he studied law. He was a very talented craftsman including building the dock at Lake Skinner in Temecula, CA. He enjoyed crafting and woodworking with his wife. He loved going fishing and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. David was known for his ability to fix anything including all types of boats, cars, and motorcycle engines.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four daughters, Renee Chambers (Dustin) of Olathe, KS, Tawnya Puckett (Nick) of Sedalia, Rebecca Frecks (Kirk) of Gardner, KS, and Endylee Puckett of Sedalia; two sons, Robert Puckett of Sedalia and Curtis Puckett (Tessa) of Olathe, KS; nine grandchildren, Dominick, Brenden, Kolton, Kaydence, Brentley, Tanner, Ryker, Kynsley, and Kolbi; two sisters, Theresa Brown of Lakewood, CA and Nancy Mitchell-Houser (Dennis) of Moreno Valley, CA; a brother, Marty Norried of Ft. Smith, AR; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and John Norried.

A Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

