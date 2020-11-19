1/1
Robert Dean "Corky" Long
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEDALIA - Robert "Corky" Dean Long, 82, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 17, 1938, in Sedalia, the son of Walter Glenwood Long and Martha (Wolf) Long, who preceded him in death.
On September 1, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Long, who resides in the home.
Corky served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The most enjoyable time he had during his service was his trip back to Sedalia from Fairbanks, Alaska. He worked for Town & Country Shoes for 20 years and retired from Alcan Cable after 25 years. Corky enjoyed going fishing and road trips during annual vacations to various western states with many ending at Estes Park, CO, a favorite vacation site for his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Patrick Dean Long (Amy) of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Joshua Gray (Erin), Joseph Gray (Sydney), Marianne Tichenor (Kasey), Emily Tichenor, Matthew Long, Morgan Long; a great-granddaughter, McKennah Kabler; a brother, Walter Long of Sedalia; and a nephew, Kevin Long (Kristy) of Sedalia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann Tichenor.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Miller's Chapel Cemetery in rural Pettis County, MO.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Long, Joseph Gray, Joshua Gray, Kasey Kabler, Kevin Staus, and Jodie Chmelir.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benton County Hospice or Miller's Chapel Cemetery Fund in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved