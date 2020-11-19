SEDALIA - Robert "Corky" Dean Long, 82, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 17, 1938, in Sedalia, the son of Walter Glenwood Long and Martha (Wolf) Long, who preceded him in death.

On September 1, 1961, in Sedalia, MO, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Long, who resides in the home.

Corky served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The most enjoyable time he had during his service was his trip back to Sedalia from Fairbanks, Alaska. He worked for Town & Country Shoes for 20 years and retired from Alcan Cable after 25 years. Corky enjoyed going fishing and road trips during annual vacations to various western states with many ending at Estes Park, CO, a favorite vacation site for his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Patrick Dean Long (Amy) of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Joshua Gray (Erin), Joseph Gray (Sydney), Marianne Tichenor (Kasey), Emily Tichenor, Matthew Long, Morgan Long; a great-granddaughter, McKennah Kabler; a brother, Walter Long of Sedalia; and a nephew, Kevin Long (Kristy) of Sedalia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Ann Tichenor.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Miller's Chapel Cemetery in rural Pettis County, MO.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Long, Joseph Gray, Joshua Gray, Kasey Kabler, Kevin Staus, and Jodie Chmelir.

Memorial contributions may be made to Benton County Hospice or Miller's Chapel Cemetery Fund in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store