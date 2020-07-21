1/1
Robert Dean "Bob" Weller
1955 - 2020
SEDALIA - Robert "Bob" Dean Weller, 64 of Sedalia, died Monday, July 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Bob was born September 19, 1955, in Sedalia, to Leroy Louis and Margie Ann (Staus) Weller. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary Catholic School and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School. Following graduation from high school, he earned his Associates's degree from State Fair Community College in Agriculture Business.
Bob was active in farming and custom applications and was employed for many years at Co-op in La Monte, MO, where he retired.
He is survived by his mother Margie of Sedalia; brothers Rick Weller (Coleen) of Rayview, MO William "Bill" Weller of La Monte and Gary Weller (Beth) of Chesterfield, MO; sister Cheryl Lange (Mike) of Sedalia; sons Robbie and Shane; along with seven nieces and nephews and two great-nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Leroy Weller and infant brother Keith Allen Weller.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Joe Corel as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A rosary and prayer service will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church. The family will receive friends afterward until 8 p.m. Those attending the services are kindly asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
The family suggests memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 519 S. Ohio St., Sedalia, MO 65301.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
St. Patrick's Church
JUL
23
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
