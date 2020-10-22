SEDALIA - Robert Earl "Bob" Evans, 62, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 24, 1958, in Sedalia, the only son of Paul Robert and Hazel L. (Thomas) Evans.
Bob graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1977 and then went to work in the Peace Corps in Belize. In 1982, he attended State Fair Community College and earned an Associate of Arts degree. In 1984, he attended the Kansas City Art Institute and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting. Bob then went to the Brooklyn College of Art, Brooklyn, NY, and earned a graduate of Fine Arts. In 1986, he served an internship at the Brooklyn Museum. In 1987, he wrote grants for Aperture Foundation-Burden Gallery in New York. He had also worked for JC Penney and Global Mana.
He enjoyed gardening, cooking, raising green plants, and loved his best friend, Mr. Kitty.
Surviving are three sisters, Marscha Rennison, of Sedalia, Linda Anderson, of Sedalia, and Jean Smith, of Cresco, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No service is planned now due to the pandemic. An online memorial may be held at a later date.
Bob will be laid to rest next to his parents in Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.