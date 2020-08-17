SEDALIA-Robert Eugene Pummill, 93, of Sedalia, MO passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at EW Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia. He was born on Jan, 17, 1927 in Sedalia, the son of Albert F. and Lucille O. (Houk) Pummill, who preceded him in death.

On Dec. 28, 1947, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Ream, who preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2011.

Bob worked for the Sedalia Police Department where he was Sedalia's first Motorcycle Police Officer. He later worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and D&D Beverage, retiring from there after 27 years.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening. Bob was a great family man. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Wright (Donnie) of Sweet Springs, MO and Robin Evans of Sedalia, MO; a son, Robert "Bobby" Pummill (Brenda) of Sedalia; three sisters, Barbara Engelkes of Warren, AR, Pauline South of Stuttgart, AR, and Alberta Buecker (Tom) of Stuttgart, AR; six grandchildren, Donnie Wright, Brandon Wright, Jody Evans, Ryan Pummill, Scott Pummill and Dana Kirby; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Donald Wright, Brandon Wright, Jody Evans, Ryan Pummill, Scott Pummill, and Brenton Wright.

Honorary bearers will be Chuck McDonald, Rick Koenig, Gary Naylor, Daniel Benner, and Casey DeVorss.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Police Benevolent Department.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store