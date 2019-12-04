Robert Eugene "Bob" Roe, 89, of Sedalia, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born March 10, 1930, in Sedalia, he was a son of the late Willie Gray and Pearl Jane Maier Roe. On Feb. 4, 1961, in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Shirley Jo Reynolds, who survives of the home.
Bob was raised and educated in Sedalia and was a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School class of 1948. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He worked at the Missouri Pacific Shops in Sedalia, and later for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Sedalia until his retirement. After retiring from the Post Office, he took up a job as a custodian at Sacred Heart School, serving for over 20 years.
Also surviving are a daughter, Susan Baumgarner (Marvin) of Sedalia; two sons, Mark Roe (Marilyn) of Sedalia and Paul Roe (Jeny) of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Felina Roe of Riverside, CA; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jon Steven Roe; 3 brothers, Clarence, Lawrence and Wilbur Roe; and an infant sister, Mary Lou Roe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors by the U.S. Air Force and 2591.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Dec. 5, 2019