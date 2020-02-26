SEDALIA - Robert George (Buck) Fox Jr., 45, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1974, in Wenatchee, WA, the son of Robert George Fox Sr., who preceded him in death and Donna K. (Priesmeyer) Bishop who resides in the home.
Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was very social, spending time with his friends, playing pranks, and telling jokes.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four sisters, Linda McCown, Crystal Hernandez (Carlos), Teresa Fisher (Jamie), and Shannon Clutter (Brandon) all of Sedalia; a son, Drew Fox Smith; a daughter, Chelsea Fox Smith, both of Sedalia; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Cole Camp, MO.
Pallbearers will be David Bishop, Brandon Comfort, Fred Fox, Dusty Parish, Dean Schlons, Dennis Bishop.
Honorary bearers will be Neil Luetjen, Cody Paxton, Kolbey Card.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 27, 2020