Born in Napton, Mo., on Jan. 18, 1927, Hank was gifted with musical talent. While living in Nelson, Mo, in 1934, he received a harmonica from Cecil Price. He taught himself to play, but had to do so on a stump in the woods. He played for pie suppers in Warrensburg, Marshall, Emma and Montserrat. He also played "Soldier Joy" on the harmonica in a talent show on KDRO Radio in 1940.
Hank learned to play his first guitar given to him by his sister Pearl. In 1945, he played at house dances with Tony Shrader, a fiddle player from Pleasant Green. They would move the furniture out of a room in the house. Then they would take the receiver off the phone and place it on a table, so the neighbors could listen to the music on their telephones. He had a television show on KDRO channel 6 in Sedalia, Missouri from 1955 to 1962. The name of the show was Hank Brockman and The Missouri Valley Boys on Circle Six Ranch. He had a good band, which included Billy Dillon on Lead Guitar, Goodson Merritt on Fiddle and Jake Saragusa on Bass Fiddle. After the show on Saturday night, they would play at Hank's Night Club (Honky-Tonk) "Moonlight Pavilion" around Cole Camp.
Hank said he wouldn't take a million dollars for all he had experienced, but he wouldn't pay a plug nickel to relive them.
Hank passed away April 2, 2020. Services provided by Phillips Funeral Home (pfheldon.com).
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from May 14 to May 15, 2020.