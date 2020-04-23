INDIANAPOLIS - Robert J. England, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully while at home with his family on April 19, 2020.

He was born June 9, 1932, to Charles E. and Willa (Curry) England in Sedalia, Missouri.

Robert attended Smith-Cotton High School.

Following high school, Robert was proud to serve his country as a Seabee in the United States Navy.

In 1976, he married the love of his life, Mary. They spent 32 years of marriage together until her passing.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary England, children Sharon Kay (England) Cook, Stevon England, Deborah Winke, and siblings John (Beulah) England and Shirley (Jim) Fender.

Robert is survived by stepchildren, Wendy (Kenneth) Bland, John (Jack) Cook, Stephen Pfaffman, Donna (Moe) Banet Thomas (Nadine) Pfaffman, along with his nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be hosting a celebration of life for Robert at a later date.