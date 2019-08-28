Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Rapp. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Robert J. Rapp, 62 of Sedalia, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer

He was born October 24, 1956, in Albany, NY, a son of Robert Walter and Barbara Anna (Rogg) Rapp. On June 11, 1983, at the First Christian Church in Sedalia, he married Kimberly Ann Ebersold who survives of the home.

Robert graduated from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Safety. He then worked as an Occupational Safety Manager at Whiteman Airforce Base for over 30 years. The United States Department of the Air Force presented Robert with the award for Meritorious Civilian Service December 2018. Within the past 30 years, he has received numerous certificates and awards.

He was a volunteer firefighter for Pettis County and worked part-time for the American Paramedical Services Inc. as an EMT. Robert also graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Missouri State University in April 2004 and worked with the Sedalia Police Department as a Reserve Officer. He also made time to learn to fly an airplane. He volunteered on several military support missions abroad. He served at many U.S. Air Force bases and at Raimstein AFB in Germany during his career as a civilian.

Robert was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, a member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Society of Safety Professionals. He enjoyed collecting WWI memorabilia, traveling and had a passion for the Rhodesian Ridgeback Animal Rescue organization.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, one daughter, Melissa Ann Rapp of Durham, England; three sisters, Linda Ray of Lee's Summit, MO, Ann Townsend (Clifford) of Wellsville, KS, Susan O'Neil of Trimble, MO; one brother, John Rapp (Tracy) of North Dinwiddie, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery.

