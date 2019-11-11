Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Perusich. View Sign Service Information Park Lawn Funeral Home 8251 Hillcrest Road Kansas City , MO 64138 (816)-523-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

LEE'S SUMMIT - Robert L. Perusich, 84, of John Knox Village in Lee's Summit, MO (formerly of Sedalia, MO and Leawood, KS), passed away November 10, 2019.

Bob was born December 13, 1934, in Courtney, MO, to Nicholas and Georgia Lee (Brestogianis) Perusich. He was the third of four sons. Bob was united in marriage to Patricia Joann Phillips on June 1, 1956, at Budd Park Christian Church in Kansas City. Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, George; and daughter-in-law, JoAnn.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of Northeast High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Kansas in 1958. His career as a Licensed Mechanical Engineer in nearly every state spanned six decades, most recently in the industrial refrigeration field. He served various large food processing plants, retiring as a Sales Engineer for Preston Refrigeration in December 2018. His professional memberships include the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration, and American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Bob was blessed with a servant's heart and was dedicated to each of the communities he resided in. He was a Master Mason and member of Summit Lodge #263 AF & AM in Lee's Summit. In the Dallas area, Bob was a member of Hella Shrine Temple, served as President of its Greeter unit, Secretary of the Texas Shrine Greeters' Association, and was a member of the Top 'O Dallas Shrine Club. In the Kansas City area, Bob was a member of Ararat Shrine Temple, served as Director of its Greeter unit, Assistant Director of Uniformed Units, served as an Ambassador, and Potentate in 2004. He was a member of Sedalia, Houn Dawg (Warrensburg) and Warsaw Shrine clubs.

Bob served on the Board of Trustees of the First United Methodist Church in Sedalia. He also served as President of the Board of Directors of the Sedalia Symphony and President of the Hunter's Ridge Homes Association. After moving to John Knox Village, Bob and Pat became members of the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit.

Bob leaves his wife of 63 years, Patricia "Pat" Perusich; son, Dr. Michael Perusich; granddaughter, McKenna Lee Perusich; brothers, Nicholas Perusich and Frank Perusich; as well as nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Bob's life at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit, 1625 NW O'Brien Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Nov. 12, 2019

