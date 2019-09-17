SEDALIA-Robert Lan Lefevers, 75, of Sedalia passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home in Sedalia, MO. He was born on Sept. 8, 1944, in Nelson, MO the son of Evertt Lefevers and Alma (Ford) Lefevers, who preceded him in death.
On Oct. 20, 1967, in Sedalia, MO. he was united in marriage to Janice Elaine Lefevers, who preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2018.
Robert worked for Alcan Cable for 32 years retiring in 2002. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Robert enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, reading cowboy country western books, going fishing, and hunting. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include three children, Lori VanBooven (Joe) of LaMonte, Amy Long (Patrick) of Sedalia, and Jeremy Lefevers (Misty) of Sedalia; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three brothers, Gene Lefevers (Donna), Larry Lefevers (Brenda), Carl Lefevers; three sisters, Margaret Lefevers, Shirley Lefevers, and Alma Sue Holloman (Rob) all of Sedalia.
A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 18, 2019