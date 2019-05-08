Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leonard Perkins. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37 Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

COLUMBIA - Robert Leonard Perkins, 84, of Sedalia, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, May 6, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

He was born on November 5, 1934, in Pilot Grove, Missouri, a son of William Henry and Stella Marie (Walje) Perkins.

He attended grade school at Sacred Heart in Sedalia and high school in Lincoln before transferring to Cole Camp High School where he graduated in 1953. He grew up helping on the farm and worked at the gravel plant removing debris from the crusher while in high school. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia. In August of 1955, Robert met the girl he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, Virginia.

On March 4, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia, he was united in marriage to Virginia E. Allen. This union was blessed with the gift of five children: Wanda, Marvin, Donald, Leroy, and Jim. They had 62 wonderful years together on their farm south of Sedalia, Missouri.

Robert worked for Pittsburgh Corning in Sedalia for several years and retired in 1998 from Alcan Cable in Sedalia. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, spending time with his family on Sunday, going to church Saturday evening, and caring for his farm and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Perkins of the home; his daughter, Wanda Dirck and her husband Dennis of Green Ridge; four sons, Marvin Perkins and his wife Sue of Cole Camp, Donald Perkins, Leroy Perkins, and Jim Perkins all of Sedalia; two sisters, Alice Pruett of North Kansas City and Leona Lappat of Independence; a brother, Leo Perkins and his wife Tillie of Kansas City; seven grandchildren, Janna Hall, Deanne Glenn, Daniel Dirck, Matthew Perkins, Emily Niemeier, William Perkins, and John Perkins; six step-grandchildren, Joey Dirck, Denise Percival, Cassie Parrish, Norman Hefner, Luke Hefner, and Megan Houser; three great-grandchildren, Mason Moore, Emery Glenn, and Bryce Dirck; twelve step-great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Sydney, Zoey, Merick, Shelby, Declan, Abby, Seth, Ellie, Liam, Trent, and Taigen; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella Perkins, and a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Perkins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sedalia, with Father Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sedalia.

The rosary will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church and the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Perkins, William Perkins, John Perkins, Daniel Dirck, Thomas Hall, and Joey Dirck. Honorary pallbearers will be Janna Hall, Mason Moore, Emily and Michael Niemeier, Denise and George Percival, Megan Dirck, Deanne Glenn and Emery Glenn, Luke Hefner, Norman Hefner, Cathy Parrish, and Megan Houser. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 9, 2019

