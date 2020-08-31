SEDALIA - Robert Ray Bickel Jr., 72, of Sedalia, MO, passed away August 28, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

He was born on January 23, 1948, in Port Allegany, PA, a son of Robert Ray Bickel Sr. and Doris Louise (Piel) Bickel, who preceded him in death.

On October 14, 1989, at Grissom Air Force Base, IN, he was united in marriage to Linda Sue Poynter, who resides of the home.

Bob served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was awarded several medals of honor, including two Bronze Service Stars and two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters. He served for 20 years, retiring at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in 1987. He was a member of Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Bob enjoyed bowling and was inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame in St. Louis, MO. He was an avid golfer, playing in many tournaments at Grissom Air Force Base, IN. Bob's last career was being a fifth grade teacher at Morgan Co. R-I Stover, MO. Bob attended Maplewood Church and was a resident of Sedalia for the last 30 years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Robert Ray Bickel Jr. (Jessica) of Tipton, MO; three daughters, Angela Bickel, Amanda Hileman, and Anna Walker all of Marion, OH; four grandchildren, Maria, Destinee, Kevin Jr., and Angel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kevin and Curtis Bickel.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Dr. Eddie Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the funeral chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery with full military honors conducted by Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Honorary bearers will be Whiteman Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ponca Bible Camp in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

